WATCH: Tigers bat drone out of sky

(CBS) – It’s all fun and games until the tigers eat your drone.

China’s state broadcaster on Wednesday released footage from a Siberian tiger enclosure in Heilongjiang Province, showing the animals chasing a drone until one successfully jumps up and knocks it out of the sky.

Footage from a second camera shows the tigers immediately gathering around the equipment on the ground, tearing into it further until they are scared away by the release of some smoke.

Staff members soon arrived in the enclosure to recover the remains of the camera drone.

According to the report, experts in the park use drone chasing to help keep the well-nourished tigers fit.

None of the tigers were injured.

