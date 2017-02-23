ROLLBACK: New rules for transgender students

(WLNS) – With the stroke of a pen public schools across the country will now work under a new set of rules when it comes to transgender students and which bathroom they choose to use.

Federal guidelines allowing transgender students to use the bathroom or locker-room that aligns with their gender identity are now gone.

Without the federal directives left over from the Obama administration states and school districts are left to interpret the federal anti-discrimination laws and determine student bathroom access on the state level.

Both the Department of Justice and the Department of Education penned a joint letter to school districts Wednesday morning.

In it they say that while the guidelines concerning bathrooms are being lifted anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected by the change.

According to the letter all schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment.

Education secretary Betsy DeVos released a statement on the changes saying that “this is an issue best solved on the state level where schools, communities and families can find solutions that protect all students.”