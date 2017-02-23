Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Mason

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Investigators from the Mason Police Department are looking into a possible attempted kidnapping.

Police officers were called Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m. after an 11-year-old girl reported she had been approached by an older white man.

The girl told police the man asked her to come into his home.

Police have a person of interest identified.

The investigation is continuing and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is also involved.

There was a suspected attempted child abduction reported on January 1 but the Mason Police say these two cases are not related.