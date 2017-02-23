Owosso mother charged with murder in death of daughter

OWOSSO, Mich (WLNS) – The death of a baby girl has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Owosso woman.

Kayla Coon is accused of felony murder and child abuse-first degree for the death of her four-month old daughter.

In August of last year police were called to the 700 block of Corunna Avenue for a report of a baby not breathing.

When they arrived they found Aria Miller lying on the floor deceased.

There were no visible injuries but the child was severely malnourished and underweight for a baby that age.

Detectives immediately began an investigation and the autopsy determined the cause of death to be neglect.

Kayla Coon is now being held in the Shiawassee County Jail.

If convicted she could be sentenced to life in prison for each of the two charges.

The investigation into the baby’s death is continuing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.