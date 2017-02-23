Nassar arraigned on 23 CSC charges, more to follow

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Yesterday 6 News told you about the new criminal charges against former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and today we were there for you in the courtroom when he was formally charged.

This morning an Ingham County judge read aloud the new charges against Doctor Larry Nassar.

23 charges of criminal sexual conduct in both the first and third degree are what Nassar now faces.

And if convicted the former MSU doctor could receive up to a life in prison for each first degree charge.

Nassar still awaits arraignment in Eaton County where he faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges, some of which stem from his work at Twistars Gymnastics Club.

State officials say Nassar sexually assaulted nine people who came to see him as patients, some of them under the age of 13.

Nassar maintains he’s innocent and that he performed “accepted medical procedures.”

In addition to those criminal charges Doctor Nassar faces federal child pornography charges and is listed as a defendant in a civil lawsuit involving dozens of girls and women who say he sexually assaulted them.

We will continue to follow this story for you and update you on any developments as they become available.