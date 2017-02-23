MSU Ties To Hacksaw Ridge

LANSING, MI – The 89th annual Academy Awards are Sunday night and this year and an MSU alumni will be there. Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for a best picture Oscar. While Mel Gibson, the film’s director, is more widely known, keep your ears open Bill Mechanic’s name. He is the Hollywood producer responsible for the film and went to school right here in East Lansing.
