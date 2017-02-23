JPMorgan Chase announces $1.2M in grants to boost Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – JPMorgan Chase says more than $1.2 million in funding will help boost the revitalization of Detroit neighborhoods.

The company says Thursday the money is for six community development programs that involve housing development, blight removal, new business creation, parent education and neighborhood beautification.

The programs involve Southwest Housing, Vanguard Community Development Corp., Grandmont Rosedale Community Stabilization Program, Eastside Community Network, Michigan Community Resources and Community Development Advocates of Detroit.

The grants are part of JPMorgan Chase’s previous $100 million commitment to Detroit’s economic recovery.

