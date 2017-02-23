“Jada” Pet of the Day February 23

Meet “Jada”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jada is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire. She is looking for a loving family who will give her the care she needs. She has been in the shelter since the beginning of December. All of her puppies are have been adopted and she’s ready for a home of her own. She is easily startled so older children and no cats is recommended. She is current on her vaccinations. You can learn more about Jada by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8270.

