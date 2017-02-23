House session goes late as GOP struggles to pass tax cut

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House is meeting overnight as majority Republicans struggle to gain support for an income tax cut.

Legislation that would reduce the 4.25 tax to 3.9 percent over four years is on the agenda for a vote. But the GOP is at odds early Thursday over the proposal that’s opposed by Democrats. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has cited “serious concerns” about the budget implications of the tax cut.

Conservatives say Michigan’s income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a budget deficit. New House Republican leaders are making the tax cut a priority early in the two-year term.

Snyder says taxes already have been lowered under his watch.

The House session began Wednesday afternoon and extended beyond midnight.