LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened at Mcnamara’s Party Store on the 800 block of Baker Street.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the scene where they found a man in his 30’s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident and say there is not threat to the public.

