What are the odds? Big jackpot in Powerball game

By WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
powerball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $400 million, one of the few times the jackpot has grown this much in the game’s history.

No one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday’s Powerball is $403 million.

The lump sum payment after taxes is nearly $244 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball’s jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when there were three winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. The game and a second major U.S. lottery, Mega Millions, have exceeded $400 million only a handful of other times.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million.

>>Our sister station WKBN first reported this story

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s