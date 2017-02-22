What are the odds? Big jackpot in Powerball game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $400 million, one of the few times the jackpot has grown this much in the game’s history.

No one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday’s Powerball is $403 million.

The lump sum payment after taxes is nearly $244 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball’s jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when there were three winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. The game and a second major U.S. lottery, Mega Millions, have exceeded $400 million only a handful of other times.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million.

>>Our sister station WKBN first reported this story