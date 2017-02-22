State Rep. Andy Schor announces run for Lansing mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the past four years, State Representative Andy Schor has worked to improve the city of Lansing for both its residents and businesses.

He’s introduced legislation that he feels has taken Lansing to the next level…and now he’s ready to move to the next level himself.

“I’m going to declare today that I will be filing to run for mayor of Lansing in the 2017 election,” said Representative Schor.

Schor says while he loves his job at the state capitol, he wants to deal directly with the city.

“My leadership style and the vision that I’m going to present will allow us to work together to take advantage of these opportunities that have been left on the table so we can go to a good city, to a truly great city,” Schor stated.

Schor says if elected he would work with everyone to make Lansing flourish once again mainly by focusing on…

“Neighborhoods, economic development…our city’s relationship with our schools and being able to advocate for our schools and the city services that we provide,” Schor added.

As for current Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero, he’s lead the city for 11 years but at this point has yet to announce another run for his post.

And when it comes to news that Schor is already throwing his hat in the ring?

Bernero has this response…

“Andy has every right to run and that’s what America is about…it’s about choice and so you know voters will have a choice and I wish Andy the absolute best,” said Bernero.

As for Bernero or any other candidates who may want to put their names on the ballot in November as well, they have until April to make it official.

Voters will head to the polls to cast ballots for the city’s next mayor next fall on November 7th.