One dead in I-94 crash in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There is breaking news out of Jackson County this morning where a collision between a semi-truck and a car has claimed one life.

That crash has closed the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Sargent Road exit at mile marker 145.

Our 6 News crew at the scene report that police tell them it was a head-on crash just before 4:00 a.m.

The driver of the car died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured.

Traffic is being rerouted and drivers should find an alternate route until the investigation is complete and the road reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.