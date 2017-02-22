NOW: Andy Schor to run for Lansing mayor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State Representative Andy Schor is now a candidate for Lansing mayor.

Rep. Schor announced his decision this morning at a Lansing coffeehouse.

“I am all in for Lansing,” Schor said during his announcement.

He said the city needs to change leadership and his vision “can take Lansing from good to great.”

Schor, a Lansing resident and Democrat, is in his third term serving as State Representative for the 68th District.

He was an Assistant Floor Leader and Chair of the Capitol Caucus, a group of mid-Michigan legislators who advocate on issues affecting the region.

Schor was also the lead Democrat on the legislation that created the Healthy Michigan program, which has brought health care to 600,000 Michigan residents.

Before coming to the House, Andy served for 10 years as an Ingham County Commissioner.

He is married with two children. Those children are students in the Lansing School District.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has not officially announced a run for his fourth four-year term as mayor; however he told 6 News over the weekend, he plans to.

