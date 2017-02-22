Michigan distributing $5.1M for distressed township, cities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder says $5.1 million is being distributed this year among 10 Michigan cities and one township under a program that benefits financially distressed local governments.

Municipalities are eligible if they are experiencing one or more of the conditions indicating “probable financial stress” as defined under Michigan’s Local Financial Stability and Choice Act.

The grants support projects, services or strategies such as infrastructure and public safety improvements that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.

Highland Park is receiving $800,000 for water system maintenance. Detroit will get more than $795,000 to replace and upgrade fire radios.

Other recipients include Allen Park, Benton Harbor, Ecorse, Highland Park, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Melvindale, River Rouge, Wayne and Royal Oak Township.

