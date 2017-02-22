“Lulu & Rocco” Pets Of The Day February 22

Meet “Lulu and Rocco”, our Pets Of The Day today. Lulu and Rocco are a bonded pair of 2-year-old male and female Chihuahua mix. They are a little nervous and would prefer an adult-only home. Lulu and Rocco adore each other so they must be adopted together. For that reason the adoption fee is $125 for the pair. Lulu has been spayed and Rocco neutered, they are current on their vaccinations and are ready for a very special new forever home together. To learn more about these two contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

