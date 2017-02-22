Justices send dispute over service dog back to lower court

By Published: Updated:
elena-fry

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court says a lower court should take another look at whether a girl with cerebral palsy can sue Michigan school officials over their refusal to let her to bring a service dog to class.

The justices ruled unanimously on Wednesday that federal disability laws may allow Ehlena Fry of Napoleon to pursue her case in court without having to wade through a lengthy administrative process first.

The narrow ruling from Justice Elena Kagan said exhausting the administrative process is not always required. Disability advocacy groups were hoping for a more sweeping opinion that would make it easier for disabled students to protect their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lower courts had ruled against Fry, saying she first had to try informally resolving her dispute with the school district.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s