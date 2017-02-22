Detroit Grand Prix adds Lear Corp as presenting sponsor

DETROIT (AP) – The Motor City’s automobile races have a new name and presenting sponsor.

Race officials announced Tuesday the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will be the name of the IndyCar races in June. The race previously was known as the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix presented by Quicken Loans.

The event will have seven races, including IndyCar’s only doubleheader weekend with races on June 3 and 4.

Lear Corporation makes seats and electrical systems for cars. The company is based in Southfield, Michigan.