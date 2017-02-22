Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Corey Raye Leece has a Felony Warrant for Embezzlement out of Lansing. Leece is a white male, 34, 6’2″ and weighs 225 pounds. He is bald and with brown eyes.

Lynne Rose Oberg has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Oberg is a white female, 55, 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has blone hair and blue eyes.

Pricenino Phillips has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Phillips is a black male, 18, 5’8″ and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

