City of Lansing given go ahead on demolishing Life O’ Riley after 3 years of abandonment

(WLNS) – After years of being an eye sore, the City of Lansing has been granted permission to demolish the shuttered Life O’ Riley Mobile Home Park.

Judge Clinton Canady at Ingham County Court ruled the City could clean up the area by tearing down the Mobile Homes on the lot.

“The end is near,” Mayor Virg Bernero promised.

In February 2014, more than 200 people were moved from the Mobile Home Park, since then it ha been a safety concern for people in the area and the City.

“Scavengers just looking for things to steal, to take, you can have the homeless looking for a place to stay,” Bernero said.

They City can now move forward with demolishing the more than 90 mobile homes and City Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Bob Johnson says by Spring this place will look much different.

“We could be rocking and rolling, be done with weather like this in maybe a couple of weeks,” Johnson said.

Bernero says the cost of demolition will be just under $400,000, a cost the City will bear until the owner coughs up the cash.

“This is money that is appropriated every eyar, we set aside”.

Johnsons says this demolition will not tear down everything though, because the owner still has property rights on the land.

“We’re dealing with the nuisance and the nuisance are the structures”.

But the owner can’t hold onto the nearly 14 acre property forever, by February of 2018, the property will be foreclosed and handed over to the county if the owner doesn’t pay the costs incurred over the last 3 years.

Bernero says the land has opportunity and hope for the future.

“This could be a beautiful, well maintained residential community”.

All expenses owed by the owner total out to more than $600,000, but Bernero says if eh pays and wants to hold onto the property the City would work with him to redevelop the site.