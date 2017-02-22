BWL warns about phone scammers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning customers today about a phone scam that is making the rounds.

Both residential and commercial customers say they have been called by someone threatening to end service if a utility payment is not made over the phone.

The scam calls show up on caller I.D. from 866-289-2570.

At the start of the call, the scammers have recorded the BWL’s automated customer service message.

A prompt sends the customer to someone identifying themselves as a BWL employee demanding payment.

BWL reminds people that the utility will never ask for credit card information over the phone or in person, or to make payments through a wire service like Western Union or Money Gram.

The Lansing Police are aware of the scam and are investigating.

