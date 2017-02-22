AG on Nassar investigation: “biggest cases of serial sexual assault in Michigan’s history”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are investigating more than 80 reported sexual assaults against former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced 22 charges of criminal sexual conduct against Nassar during a news conference on Wednesday.

The charges are the first the former MSU doctor faces for what dozens of women who are suing him say was sexual assault disguised as medical treatments.

Attorney General Bill Schuette described it as the biggest cases of serial sexual assault in Michigan’s history and he said more charges are expected to come.

“This guy is a monster,” he said.

That’s how Schuette described a man who was once known as one of the most renowned doctors in the sport of gymnastics.

Former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar now faces more than 20 charges of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly using his position as a doctor to prey on young women and girls.

“What he did under this disguise, guise, this hoax of providing medical treatment to young women who had injuries and what he did shocks the conscience and it rocks you in every way,” Schuette said.

Documents show Nassar sexually assaulted young women and girls at MSU, Twistars Gymnastics, and in his own home in Holt. Allegations listed in an affidavit that helped bring these new charges.

Many of Nassar’s accusers say they sought treatment from him for things like back, wrist, and ankle injuries and claim during sessions lasting for sometimes 45 minutes, Nassar would inappropriately touch them without gloves, without their consent, and sometimes while their parents were in the room.

“He deceived these young women and their parents and he violated the oath that every doctor takes to do no harm,” Schuette said.

Despite concerns with MSU Police being able to conduct an unbiased and thorough investigation, MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap said the investigation is moving ahead.

“We’ve executed multiple search warrants, compiled and reviewed thousands and thousands of supporting documents and interviewed nearly 300 people,” Chief Dunlap said. “As a result of those investigations, 28 felony charges and indictments have been secured against Nassar.”

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

Nassar is expected to be arraigned Thursday.