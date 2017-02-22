2 motorists stop, rescue Michigan trooper during attack

MSP

BUCHANAN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police are praising two motorists for stopping to help a trooper who was being attacked along a roadway.

State Police Lt. Melinda Logan says the motorists rescued Trooper Garry Guild from two men who were attacking him Monday along U.S. 31 in southern Berrien County near the Indiana border.

Logan says Guild was then able to gain control of the suspects and arrest them.

Police say Guild was chasing a man riding a stolen motorcycle when that bike crashed and the driver charged Guild. That man’s brother then pulled up in a car and joined in attacking Guild.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Scott Barber of Gobles, Michigan, and 19-year-old Travis Taylor Wise of Middlebury, Indiana, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple felony counts.

Court records don’t list attorneys for either brother.

