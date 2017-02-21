Vietnam veterans honored by Sen. Gary Peters

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters honored local veterans today at a special ceremony at Lansing Community College.

The senator, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, presented commemorative lapel pins to Vietnam veterans from the Lansing area in honor of their service.

It’s part of a national effort to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war and will continue through Veterans Day 2015.

Sen. Peters is a member of the Senate Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees.

