Smart to charge customers to not get new meters? Some say its dumb

(WLNS) – New legislation is being pushed to let customers keep their old analog utility meters, without getting charged extra each month for not opting for new “smart meters”.

Utility companies say the new meters help track energy closer and can even save money by sending usage data directly to the company.

Providers have already installed more than half of their customers new smart meters and say for anyone who wants to keep the old ones, they will be charged for the extra expenses.

Local lawmaker Representative Gary Glenn thinks those charges are unwarranted.

“Smart meters are not smart,” Consumers Energy customer John said.

Dozens of utility customers from across the state gathered downtown, to support Rep. Glenn’s bill, that would allow them to keep their analog meters without having to pay an extra $70 a month.

It’s a charge recently added by utility companies because of upkeep costs.

“When customers opt out there are some fees that they need to pay to continue getting their meters read physically,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Dennis McKee said.

Between gas for cars, door to door stops and training, representatives for Michigan’s utility companies say keeping old meters is more work for less pay off.

“No more estimated meter reads, online access to energy use information by our customers, and notification from the meters if there is a power outage,” McKee explained.

But costumers from both DTE and Consumers say they have many reasons why they don’t want to switch, like a fear they omit radiation, and that they could catch fire.

“The health issue is the major concern I have,” John said.

“The engineering is not sound and basically has defects in it that are dangerous,” DTE customer and electrical engineer William Bathgate said.

DTE and Consumers are fighting the bill, saying there is an extra cost for customers who keep analog meters, because they are less efficient.

“It’s forcing us to keep antiquated, less safe, and less customer service related equipment in our system,” DTE Vice Chair Steven Kurmas said.

The next hearing for the bill is scheduled for March 7.