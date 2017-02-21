Michigan Attorney General, MSUPD Chief to give update on Nassar investigation on Wednesday

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will be holding a news conference with police on Wednesday to give an update on the sexual assault investigation into former MSU and USA Gymnastics Doctor, Larry Nassar.

Nassar faces sexual assault charges at the state level and child pornography charges at the federal level.

Since he was fired from Michigan State University in September, more than 60 women and girls have accused Nassar of sexual assault and more than 40 have filed lawsuits against him alleging he sexually abused them.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says he performed accepted medical techniques on his patients.

