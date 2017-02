MERIDIAN TWP, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Meridian Township are asking for help identifying two people who are suspected of using faked credit cards.

Investigators say the two have been using cloned credit cards in Meridian Township and Charlotte.

They were last seen driving away from a local store in the car pictured below.

If you know who they are please contact Officer Charles Glumb at (517)853-4800, by email at glumb@meridian.mi.us , or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.