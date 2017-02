LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control tries to find a good home for all of its animals but pit bull-type dogs pose a special challenge due to the common perception of them as aggressive.

That’s why animal control is holding its “Love a Bull” promotion starting today.

Adoption fees for pit bull type dogs have been reduced to $20, not including license.

Director John Dinon says the dogs aren’t actually more aggressive than others and can be loving and loyal family pets.