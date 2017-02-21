LCC hosting job fair today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – People looking for a new career can attend Lansing Community College’s annual job fair on the west campus this afternoon.

Organizers from the school say more than 100 employers will attend this year and most will be looking to fill multiple positions ranging from full time to internships.

The job fair is open to the general public and not just students.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and parking is free.

Come prepared for job interviews.

Not sure how to be prepared? Here are some online reminders.