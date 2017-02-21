Lansing waiting for court to allow Life O’Riley demolition

Related Coverage Lansing drops legal hammer on Life O’Riley mobile home park owners

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It has been a long time coming but tomorrow could begin the final chapter for the abandoned Life O’Riley mobile home park.

Lansing mayor Virg Bernero is expecting Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady III to clear the way for demolition of the park.

Mayor Bernero said “I trust that Judge Canady will agree that the city, county and state have given the owner of this derelict property every opportunity to clean up their mess and will now allow the city to remove this eyesore from the neighborhood.”

Judge Canady had earlier authorized the city to conduct an environmental review of the building and trailers.

That study was completed last September.

Once Judge Canady rules, and if it is in the city’s favor, the city will select a demolition contractor.

More than two years ago, after a series of 6 News special reports exposed problems at the mobile home park, the property was shut down.

The property was condemned by the Ingham County Health Department for health and safety code violations.

The owner had been given two years to bring the property into compliance with the code but that did not happen.

The suspended mobile home park license was officially revoked last June.

Mayor Bernero believes once the property is cleaned up and renovated the area is ripe for redevelopment.