Lansing saw record year for hotel use in 2016

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a lot of good news coming out of the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau these days.

Figures released today showed that over one million hotel rooms were occupied last year, the first time ever that mark has been reached.

“We’ve enjoyed a record-breaking year in the area,” said Jack Schripsema, President and CEO of the GLCVB.

That is a 4.8 percent increase in year-to-date lodging, setting a record high for the area at 64 percent.

Not only were the numbers higher, the cost per available room was higher.

In 2016 the average daily rate was $101.82 compared to $98.28 in 2015.

This is the fourth consecutive year overall demand and daily rate have both climbed. That combination is considered a prime indicator of a strong tourism and hospitality market.