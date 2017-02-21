Lansing, East Lansing Fire looking to merge fire services

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The City of Lansing and East Lansing already share a fire chief, but now, the two departments are looking to share some of its fire services by merging the two departments.

While the idea is in its early stages, the East Lansing City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday night that could put the idea into motion.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at East Lansing City Hall, in City Council chambers. Council members are expected to vote on a plan that will allow accounting firm, Plante Moran, to study the feasibility of a fire authority between two cities.

The idea would be to combine fire leadership, emergency management, equipment and training and fire prevention.

“The creation of this fire authority would serve as a next step toward improving the level of collaboration and fire EMS services for both communities,” Chief Randy Talifarro said.