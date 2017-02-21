Father of Alleged Nassar Victim: “He’s the worst kind of predator there is, and they let him do it.”

OKEMOS, MI (WLNS) – “We all trusted this guy; I mean he was the doctor to go to. He was friendly and we all had confidence in him. I thought he was the reason my daughter was able to do gymnastics.”

A father, speaking on behalf of his daughter, now paints a much different picture of former MSU doctor Larry Nassar as he describes the several times in which he says Nassar inappropriately touched his daughter while she sought medical treatment for what she thought was for her back pain.

The man has filed a lawsuit on behalf of his daughter, who he says first received medical treatment from Nassar at Twistars when she was 11 years old.

When she turned 12, she started to see him at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic for her back pain.

For purposes of protecting the identity of his daughter, the man is speaking out anonymously.

“One time we were there for her knee and he was saying he was adjusting her spine and I don’t know why, she wasn’t there for her back at that time,” he said. “When he would adjust her spine, he would move her underwear to the side and his fingers would be on her {explicit} and genital areas,” he said.

REPORTER: “Did you ever see him put gloves on?”

FATHER: “Never once.”

The man said his daughter started seeing Nassar at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic in March of 2014.

He was in the room with his daughter for every visit and over the course of two years, he says without his knowledge, Nassar inappropriately touched his daughter while he was in the room.

“The way the table was kind of angled like this and my seat was here, so I was looking the long way and couldn’t really see everything,” he said.

In the complaint filed on his behalf, it says Nassar would have Jane A. Doe wear a medical gown, then stand in front of her and ask her to bend over. It also says Nassar conducted acupuncture near her genitals and frequently grabbed her butt.

Mick Grewal Sr., an attorney for Church Wyble, a division of Grewal Law, is representing the man and his daughter.

He said his firm has spoken to multiple medical officials who say they are no nerves in the public area that relate to anything in the low back.

“There is no medical explanation to put acupuncture in the public area,” Grewal said.

The father of the alleged victim said Nassar would tell his daughter to text his phone rather than call the office for appointments. He also said Nassar once offered her to come to his house for an appointment instead of the office.

He said it wasn’t until news broke that investigators found nearly 37,000 images of child pornography on Nassar’s property, that his daughter told him what had happened.

REPORTER: “What was your reaction to that?”

FATHER: “Crushed…crushed because I thought it was my fault; because I was sitting right there,” He said. “We started seeing him and going to MSU not knowing that he had stuff in his file from this before.”

What the man also didn’t know is that while his daughter was receiving treatment from Nassar, he was subject to new regulations by the MSU Dean of Osteopathic Medicine.

On July 30, 2014, Dr. William Strampel emailed Dr. Nassar saying the following:

“We will have another person, (resident, nurse, etc.) in the room whenever we are approaching a patient to perform procedures of anything close to a sensitive area.

The procedure which caused the patient emotional distress because of her interpretation will be modified in the future to be sure that there is little to no skin to skin contact when in these regions. Should this be absolutely necessary, the procedure will be explained in detail with another person in the room for both the explanation and the procedure?

New people in our practice will be oriented to be sure they understand these requirements.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, 6 News obtained Nassar’s personnel file which consisted of his fixed-term contracts and some of his annual reviews, to name a few.

According to MSU’s faculty handbook, disciplinary action falls into two general categories: minor discipline and serious discipline. Minor discipline includes but is not limited to: verbal reprimand, written reprimand, mandatory training, foregoing salary increase, restitution, monitoring of behavior and performance, and/or reassignment of duties.

Serious discipline includes suspension with or without pay or temporary or permanent reduction in appointment.

According to the handbook, when a “unit administrator” seeks to impose minor disciplinary action, the unit administrator first has to meet face to face with the faculty member to talk about concerns and the potential for discipline.

Under the request of the faculty member, a unit administrator will consult the department/school faculty advisory committee, it’s chair, or with the chair of the University Committee on Faculty Affairs personnel subcommittee in a prompt fashion to discuss the administrators concern and potential for discipline.

If the unit administrator still wishes to proceed with disciplinary action after that consultation, the administrator must consult with the Dean and the Office of the Associate Provost. If proposed discipline is authorized by those offices, the faculty member will receive written notice. The faculty member then has the opportunity to respond, and that response should be provided to the Dean and the Office of the Associate Provost for action.

The father of the alleged victim said his daughter saw Nassar for a total of four months after he was told to follow those new regulations and the father said not once did it look like Nassar was.

REPORTER: Was there someone else in the room with you and your daughter and Dr. Nassar?”

FATHER: “From all the times we went there, one time he had a shadow following him around. It was a resident he was teaching; Only one time.”

“The restriction was never followed,” Grewal said. “More and more girls were sexually assaulted by Dr. Nassar because Michigan State failed to act. What are they doing about it now? Where is the integrity for MSU? They never followed up.”

A letter in Nassar’s personnel file reveals he admitted to MSU Police that he has not always complied with the protocols he was given in 2014.

The MSU Police Dept. is currently investigating the sexual assault allegations against Nassar, but Grewal said an independent investigation by a neutral party such as the FBI should be conducted too. He said this will ensure investigators are thoroughly looking into any potential criminal or civil liabilities in this matter.

“This is Michigan State’s motto: It’s not what we do, but why and how we do it. That distinguishes us as Spartans. Really? What do they do? They fail to protect these young women?” he said. “I’m asking Michigan State, I’m asking this administration, the public, the community, they want some answers. You can’t hide in the sand anymore. Spartans will. Spartans will do what?”

“It’s not ok,” the father of the alleged victim said. “It’s not OK they let him keep doing this, knowing because so many people have been affected…little girls…my little girl is still a little girl. He’s the worst kind of predator there is and they let him do it.”

Over the past several months, 6 News has reached out to MSU on claims made against the institution.

Monday, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon released a statement saying:

“We are deeply disturbed by the state and federal charges leading to the arrest of Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State University employee. Our hearts go out to those most directly affected. MSU Police are playing a key role in the continuing investigation, which will remain the department’s top priority. I sincerely appreciate the efforts of state and federal law enforcement officials as they work with MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap and his investigators. I encourage any other individuals who have complaints about Nassar, or information relevant to the investigation, to contact MSU Police.”

MSU Police Chief, James Dunlap said MSUPD continues to investigate numerous reports of Criminal Sexual Conduct against Nassar. A statement released by Chief Dunlap says in part:

“At no time has President Simon demanded anything from our office other than her expectation that a thorough investigation of these cases occur. At no time has the Attorney General or the U.S. Attorney expressed any concerns over the ability or quality of the investigation by MSUPD. Our detectives have devoted thousands of hours in a tireless effort to get the best possible outcome for all of the victim/survivors of these incidents. We will continue our efforts until each incident is resolved.”

Nassar faces sexual assault charges on the state level, child pornography charges at the federal level and several civil lawsuits by dozens of girls and women who say he sexually abused them.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says he performed accepted medical techniques on his patients.