Elections: State Rep. Andy Schor to announce decision on Mayoral Run

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – State Representative Andy Schor is expected to announce a “formal decision” on whether or not he will run for Lansing Mayor on Wednesday.

In a press release sent to 6 News, Schor said he will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. inside Strange Matter Coffee, 2001 E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Schor, a Lansing resident and Democrat, has been serving as State Representative for the 68th District since 2013.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has not officially announced a run for his fourth term as mayor; however he told 6 News over the weekend, he plans to.

