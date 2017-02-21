11 people pass through unmanned airport security checkpoint

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
The air traffic control tower and terminals at John F. Kennedy International Airport are shown in an aerial photo, Tuesday, April 20, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The air traffic control tower and terminals at John F. Kennedy International Airport are shown in an aerial photo, Tuesday, April 20, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are trying to find eight of 11 people who passed through an unattended security checkpoint lane at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Joe Pentangelo says it happened Monday morning at Terminal 5. He says authorities identified three of the travelers, who got onto a flight to California and will be screened upon arrival there. The eight others are believed to have boarded various flights.

The Transportation Security Administration confirms three passengers weren’t properly screened after they walked through a metal detector, setting off alarms. It says all personal carry-on bags received the required screening.

The TSA says it’s confident the incident “presents minimal risk to the aviation transportation system” but it’s being reviewed.

