WATCH: Tom Izzo shows emotional side when discussing Harris injury

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State starting guard Eron Harris will need season-ending surgery on his injured right knee, ending his college career.

Harris, a 6-foot-3 transfer who played his first two seasons at West Virginia, was hurt in the second half of Michigan State’s 80-63 loss at Number 16 Purdue on Saturday.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says Harris is expected to make a full recovery and continue pursuing a basketball career when healed.

Watch the video and see how emotional Izzo gets when he talks about his senior guard.

