Snapchat of student in blackface causes controversy at Spring Arbor University

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Controversy is brewing on a mid-Michigan college campus as university officials investigate a racist photo posted on social media.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Disgust is one word 6 News kept hearing Monday morning to describe a controversial photo that’s circulating the campus of Spring Arbor University.

“My heart is honestly broken to hear that this is happening,” said student Alexis Hall.

“This is absolutely taking it too far for sure,” said student Ben Anderson.

6 News edited the picture to conceal the identity of the student and cover up inappropriate language.

It was shared on the social media app Snapchat, showing a white Spring Arbor student appearing in black face, with a caption referencing cotton picking.

The post is getting shared all over social media, with people denouncing the racist use of black face.

“What she did was making fun of an entire race of people,” Anderson said.

“This is just not normal for Spring Arbor. It’s not Christ-like, it’s not what we’re about,” Hall said.

The university is saying very little about this controversy.

6 News asked officials for an on-camera interview to explain what’s going on with the student.

They sent a statement:

“Spring Arbor University is committed to fostering a diverse learning environment that values the dignity of every human being. SAU takes seriously the nurturing of our Christian community so that all students regardless of their background are respected. The university is aware of a recent racially insensitive post on social media connected to an SAU student. This posting is upsetting and is not aligned with our core values. Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, we cannot comment about specific disciplinary actions. We do not condone this behavior. We take this matter seriously and are addressing this situation with the student.”

Fellow classmates say this should be a teachable moment about the painful racial history of blackface, and how what you post online has consequences.

“This might help people understand how serious this stuff is, and how unfunny this is,” Anderson said.

“If they feel that they can publicly be racist, they should publicly apologize as well,” Hall said.

Spring Arbor University is a private Christian school in rural Jackson County.

Its undergraduate student handbook forbids profanity, crude, vulgar, racially/ethnically charged, or offensive language, and disrespectful behavior.

The first offense for violating these rules is listed as “Confrontation to Dismissal.”

A second offense is “Probation to Dismissal.”