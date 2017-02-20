NEW: Road rage may have been factor in fatal crash

By Published: Updated:
ionia-rollover

IONIA CO., Mich (WLNS) – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help today following a deadly rollover crash Sunday afternoon that may be road rage related.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. on the westbound side of I-96 west of Jordan Lake Road.

The sheriff’s office says a Jeep Liberty was speeding when the driver lost control and went off the shoulder.

Police say the driver was a 20 year old woman from suburban Grand Rapids.

She died from her injuries.

A witness told police there may have been a white Honda Accord somehow involved in the crash, and road rage may have also played a role.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything please call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s