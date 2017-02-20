NEW: Road rage may have been factor in fatal crash

IONIA CO., Mich (WLNS) – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help today following a deadly rollover crash Sunday afternoon that may be road rage related.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. on the westbound side of I-96 west of Jordan Lake Road.

The sheriff’s office says a Jeep Liberty was speeding when the driver lost control and went off the shoulder.

Police say the driver was a 20 year old woman from suburban Grand Rapids.

She died from her injuries.

A witness told police there may have been a white Honda Accord somehow involved in the crash, and road rage may have also played a role.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything please call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.