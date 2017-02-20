New plan could give more money to at-risk students, less to cyber and private schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials are working on a new plan to change how they spend money on education.

Governor Rick Snyder wants to increase spending for at-risk students.

This new change is a part of the governor’s state budget recommendation.

This means that more money will be allocated to poverty- stricken students and less money will be spent on private, cyber and home education.

The governor is proposing to spend $529 million on at-risks students by increasing their per-pupil allowance to $778 for the school year.

That’s between $50 and $100 more for each student than previous years.

Republican legislators and school-choice advocates are against some parts of the plan and will negotiate with the governor to come to an agreement on exactly how much each district will receive next school year.