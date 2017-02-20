Jackson College Foundation receives grant and challenge

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A plan to renovate the Potter Center at Jackson College may be able to move forward with the help of a grant offer.

The Weatherwax Foundation is offering a $220,000 challenge grant to the college.

So what’s the catch?

The Jackson Foundation has until June 30, 2017 to raise $267,250 in order to get the Weatherwax gift.

The Potter Center was built in 1976 with the Music Hall added in 1980.

If the Foundation can raise the matching funds, the Potter Center renovation will provide for new carpeting in the theater lobbies, grand stairway, and mezzanine.

It will allow repairs to the existing elevators and replacement of the personnel car.

Upgrades are also planned to theater entryways, wall surfaces, and ceilings.

All those planned renovations carry a cost of $467,250.

“We are deeply grateful for the challenge grant from the Weatherwax Foundation to spur on the first phase of refurbishments to the Potter Center,” said Jason Valente, president, Jackson Foundation.

The Jackson Foundation is accepting pledges that can be paid out of three years.

ONLINE DONATIONS: Jackson College Arts