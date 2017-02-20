How to handle road rage

Michigan State Police say they get several reports of road rage, everyday.

And though, in most cases, the reports aren’t always serious, police say, road rage could cost you your life.

“It could start out where someone is arguing with somebody else on the road, but now, next thing you know, they’re ramming cars, or cutting each other off, or they’re going to cause a crash because they’re trying to pass unsafely,” says Michigan State Police Sergeant, Rene Gonzalez.

According to Sgt. Gonzalez, 68% of crashes nationwide are related to road rage.

And 37% of those, involve a driver carrying a weapon.

One that Gonzalez says, most commonly is a gun.

“People joke about it, but it is a serious matter because people do die, and people get injured,” says Gonzalez.

He says, road rage can be caused by a number of things, having a bad day, getting cut off, or getting stuck behind a slow driver.

“Someone’s trying to get somebody somewhere and people are slowing them down so that aggravation level starts to amp up,” says Gonzalez.

So when you feel your blood pressure rising, Gonzales suggests: take a deep breath, turn on some music, and think about the penalties involved if you lose your cool.

“I might see somebody following too closely, cutting lanes over, back and forth, that’s considered aggressive driving, speeding, and then we’ll pull them over and have a talk with them,” says Gonzalez.

It’s also signs like that, that you should look out for.

And if you ever find yourself the target of another driver’s rage, Gonzalez’s advice is to ignore it.

“Doing that by either slowing down, pulling off the road, just let them go away, and that’s the best way to get out of it,” says Gonzalez.

State Police say, Michigan doesn’t have a law specific to road rage, however police can pull anyone over for reckless driving, and if road rage is determined, you could even face assault charges for using your vehicle as a weapon.