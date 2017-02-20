Hospital restricts visitors during flu season

CARSON CITY, Mich (WLNS) – Even though the weather is unseasonably warm, we’re still in the heart of flu season.

And that has brought some changes for people wanting to visit patients in Sparrow Carson Hospital in Carson City.

New visitor restrictions are in place now until the end of flu season.

They are asking that there be no visitors under the age of 18 or that people refrain from visiting if they have a respiratory illness or flu symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, runny nose or congestion, and vomiting.

Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time.

The hospital has seen a higher than normal number of cases that could be related to the flu.

The restrictions will remain in place until March 31, at which time they will be re-evaluated.