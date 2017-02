LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Four people are waking up behind bars in Lansing after police say they invaded a woman’s home.

It happened Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of West Jolly.

Police say the woman knew the suspects and was having a disagreement with them when they barged into her home with weapons.

She was able to get out and contact police who arrived to arrest the suspects.

