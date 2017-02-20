“Ace” Pet Of The Day February 20

Meet “Ace”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ace is a little, senior guy. He’s a good boy with a nice chocolate brown and tan coat speckled with gray. Ace is 7-years-old so he’s not looking for a lot of excitement, just someone he can share a snuggle or nice walk. He’s what we call an “All-American” breed. Ace has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and is ready for his golden years forever home. If you want to learn more about Ace please contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
Pet Of The Day February 20
