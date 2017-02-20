6 News wins 7 Associated Press awards

WLNS-TV won seven awards from the Associated Press-Michigan on Monday, more than any other TV station in the state.

That’s despite the fact that the station competed against bigger markets in Flint, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids. The competition was open to every TV station in the state outside of Detroit.

6 News won the awards in a variety of categories – including the website or smartphone from which you’re likely reading this article.

Among the winners:

Best Enterprise Reporting: Sheri Jones and David Parks, “A Family’s Loss – A Tragic Lesson” for a story on gun safety that featured two parents – one of them a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy – whose 3-year-old son died after he got hold a weapon.

Best Weathercast: David Young, “A Very Wet Silver Bells in the City”

Best Digital Presence: Kevin Vanderkolk

Best Sportscast: 6 Sports Team and Cooper Koenigsknecht, “Cooper’s 5th Quarter.” This was a special 5th Quarter sportscast in which we invited a young man with autism (who had his own YouTube show called “Cooper’s 6th Quarter“) to be a part of our show.

Best Use of Videography: Chief Photographer David Parks, “Drumline: Heartbeat of the Band” which ran during the station’s “Rivals Week” – ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

WLNS-TV also won both Public Service awards for its “Here For You” campaign and its “Safety For You” campaign.

Besides the Public Service category, the station will win either first or second place for its work. The station will learn which one at a banquet on April 30th.