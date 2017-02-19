Viral infection going around Mid-Michigan, how you can protect yourself

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coughing, runny nose and muscular aches…just a few symptoms of what doctors say is floating around Mid-Michigan for the last couple of months.

Sparrow Urgent Care Physician Dr. Song Yu says although it feels similar to the flu, it’s actually a virus.

“It can start as early as September to late April sometimes and right now I’d say it’s a peak season right now,” said Dr. Yu.

Dr. Yu says each day he’s treating dozens of people who are fighting this virus and he says the changes in temperature are only one part of the cause.

“I think that lack of diagnosis, early diagnosis I think has something to do with that and lack of treatment perhaps,” Dr. Yu stated.

While Dr. Yu recommends washing your hands frequently and getting the flu shot, he also says there are some home remedies people can use as well.

“Try anything to improve your immune system by taking some vitamin c’s , you know making sure you get plenty of fluids, lots of rest, finding pillow and blanket when you’re not feeling well,” Dr. Yu added.

Viruses are spread through direct contact with another person or transmitted through air.

“If you have high fever, chills, shakes, you get body aches, joint pains and you’re just not feeling right, you get sweats…it may be a little more than a cold,” said Dr. Yu.

He says if you start feeling symptoms similar to these, you should get checked out by a doctor.

Dr. Yu says a virus like this one can last just 24 hours or up to 14 days but he says the best thing to do is let it run its course.

