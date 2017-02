(WLNS) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling thousands of cars because driveshaft bolts are coming loose on all-wheel drive models.

Affected cars include Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300 models, from 2017 through 2017.

The loose bolts can increase a chance of a crash, so the automaker will be replacing all eight front driveshaft bolts for free.

The recall should start sometime in late March, and there have been no reports or accidents or injuries because of the bolts at this point.