MSU students react to allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar

It’s a story that continues to grab headlines both on a local, and national level.

As the allegations against former MSU and USA gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar continue to grow.

Since September of 2016, more than dozens of women and girls have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them.

Nassar faces multiple civil lawsuits and criminal charges in State and Federal court, after investigators say they found nearly 37,000 images of child pornography on his property.

On Friday, a judge said the former Doctor will stand trial on 3-counts of criminal sexual conduct.

In each of these cases, Nassar has pleaded not-guilty to all charges against him, and says the medical treatments he used are accepted medical techniques.

Students from MSU say, the situation is truly disappointing.

“It’s truly frightening, for us as students, you don’t want to see your University end up on the national level in the news like this,” says President of the Associated Students of Michigan State University, Lorenzo Santavicca.

Santavicca says, seeing his school make headlines for sexual assault allegations against a former doctor, raises the question: how is the University reassuring students, their safety is a priority on campus, and as the President of the Associated Students at MSU, he says he wants the question answered.

“I think for students, that’s really where this frustration is growing, and this uncertainty, because when we have this idea that Spartans will, and Spartans will change and Spartans will do things to make this world a better place, you see this happening,” says Santavicca.

The first week of February, after nearly 6-months into the investigation of these sexual assault allegations, President Lou Anna K. Simon and MSU Police wrote a letter to students to give an update on the situation saying quote:

We are deeply disturbed by the state and federal charges leading to the arrest of Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State University employee. Our hearts go out to those most directly affected.”

But for students like Santavicca, while he believes that was a proactive measure, he says, MSU needs to do more.

“You hope that Michigan State is going to be that leader in saying that this isn’t right and this is how we really truly handle the issues of sexual harrassment and sexual assault on our campus,” says Santavicca.

For months now, the allegations against Nassar has reached beyond MSU, catching national attention, even becoming the subject of a piece featured on “60-Minutes.”

“It needs to get out, people need to know that it happened, but it’s sad that it did happen here,” says MSU Sophomore, Jessica Declercq.

“I’m always disapointed to hear things like that are happening on campus, especially as a student because you never know who it can happen to,” says MSU Sophomore, Sarah Opie.

At the most recent Board of Trustees meeting Friday, 6-News asked President, Lou Anna K. Simon, what she would say to the Spartan Nation regarding the Nassar investigation.

She said, the University is doing what it can to handle the situation properly without getting in the way of police investigations.

She also says, this will help the college to learn from it’s mistakes and that a problem like this, isn’t unique to just MSU.