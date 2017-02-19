Armed robbery at Maru Sushi in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday evening just before 11:00 p.m., Meridian Township Police responded to the Maru Sushi and Grill Restaurant on a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant after hours, displayed a handgun and after taking cash, fled on foot.

Canines searched the area but were unsuccessful at locating the suspect.

Police say the subject is a black male, wearing a blue jacket and black jeans. Police also say the suspects face was covered.

Meridian Township Police received assistance from East Lansing Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Michigan State University Police.

The investigation of this case is ongoing and police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident, to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

