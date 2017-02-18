Small thermal imaging cameras play big role in helping the Mason Fire Department save lives

The Mason Fire Department is now equipped with brand new technology which will change the way firefighters find victims in the dark.

“I can see exactly the temperatures, I can see an outline of a body if I needed to,” says Mason Firefighter, Scott Davidson.

You can’t see it, but the mask this firefighter is wearing will allow him to efficiently detect things inside a burning home, like a body, or the fire’s temperature.

I say efficiently, because it’s hands-free.

It’s a new technology, Mason Fire Chief, Kerry Minshall says, is the first of it’s kind in the local area.

“What’s special is, it pus the infrared image, right in the mask, right in the face of the firefighter,” says Minshall.

In the past, firefighters in Mason had to physically carry thermal imaging camera like these when running into a burning building, limiting the use of both hands.

But thanks to the new masks, not anymore.

“It’s all right in here, I can just look down,” says Davidson.

Now, when faced with high heat and smoke, firefighters can check temperatures and search an area, all by looking out of the corner of their eye.

Here’s how it works.

There’s a blue-tooth camera mounted alongside each mask.

“It transmits the data to this little lense right here,” says Minshall.

That lens, is a tiny screen with an infrared display, located inside the firefighter’s mask.

“It puts this lens right in front of the firefighters eye and magnifies that vision,” says Minshall.

Making it easier for firefighters like Scott Davidson, to do his job.

“If I needed to pick up that person I could drop this tool and have my hands free,” claims Davidson.

“Typically a firefighter goes in with about 70-80 pounds of gear on them, and they’ll have a hose and an ax and maybe a halogen bar and this allows them to be hands free so they can hopefully perform their jobs a little better,” says Minshall.

The fire chief says, firefighters haven’t been able to put this new technology to use, as training on how to use them, is set to begin next week.